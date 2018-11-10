Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Ennio Morricone, the legendary composer of spaghetti westerns, has some unkind words for Quentin Tarantino. And they’re all in German! Morricon worked with Tarantino on his western, The Hateful Eight, and apparently the collaboration was not a happy one. In the new issue of Playboy Germany, Morricone calls Tarantino “ein Kretin” (a cretin), “nichts originell,” (not original) and “kein Regisseur” (not a real director). According to Morricone, Tarantino would call the composer in the middle of the night and then demanded a completed score in a matter of days.

Morricone seems basically over Hollywood, its directors, and its ceremonies. He won an Oscar for The Hateful Eight and truly hated the experience. Now, he has “no more desire to travel to this dreadful America with these pompous pomposities, these embarrassments like the Oscars and the whole frippery.”