“Slay, Ezra,” you’ll scream, as you’re instantly and painlessly killed by a magic curse. The actor has been going all in on his fantastical red carpet looks, as evidenced by last week’s shiny black Dementor coat in Paris, and Ezra Miller’s outfit at the London premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is no exception.

While the rest of his costume is very Hedwig the owl-turned-‘80s baby rocker angel, the actor took the time to write out one of the Harry Potter universe’s three Unforgivable Curses on his palms: “Avada Kedavra.” Hear it and die! And then finish your outfit with a perfectly-hemmed white trouser and a flat iron. It’s a look so fun, you’ll barely notice Ezra is also reinventing the thumb ring in the second photo below.