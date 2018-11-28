Fallon Performs Elvis as Trump In a Double Wig

In a moment that should go down in wig history at least if not also just regular history, Jimmy Fallon performed in double wigs on Tuesday night. Fallon opened The Tonight Show by performing a topical rendition of ‘Jailhouse Rock’ as Donald Trump doing an Elvis Presley impersonation. That’s right: two of the most recognizable hairstyles of the last 100 years sat atop one single head. The get up even survived most of Fallon’s dance moves until the very end, when the Trump wig appeared to repel the Elvis one off itself, and we were then left with the spryest looking version of the president anyone has ever seen. It was… concerning.