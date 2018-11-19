If your kid was dying to see Deadpool 2, he or she is going to lose their mind when they see the first trailer for Once Upon A Deadpool, the film’s PG-13 recut due out next month… because it’s only going to remind them how you didn’t let them see the original R-rated version in May. That’s the cool one! There’s no way Once Upon A Deadpool has nearly as much gunplay or pegging jokes!

In a nod to his role in 1987’s The Princess Bride, Fred Savage stops by the spot to tease Ryan Reynolds’s disfigured mutant assassin about how trash the film’s family-friendly cut will probably be. “You’re Marvel licensed by Fox,” he informs Deadpool. “It’s like if the Beatles were produced by Nickleback. It’s music, but it sucks.” He’s just saying what your seventh-grader is thinking. Once Upon A Deadpool is out in select theaters on December 12.