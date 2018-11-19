FX’s Fosse Series Adds Aya Cash, Norbert Leo Butz, Paul Reiser, More Jazz Hands

Aya Cash. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

It was announced over the summer that Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams would lead the Lin-Manuel Miranda produced limited series Fosse/Verdon for FX. The eight-episode program will focus on the love and creative-partnership between director-choreographer Bob Fosse (Rockwell) and famed Broadway dancer Gwen Verdon (Williams), and the network has just announced a whole slate of new cast members playing tons of characters you’ve probably heard of. Norbert Leo Butz will be Paddy Chayefsky with Margaret Qualley assuming the role of Ann Reinking, and they will both be series regulars. New recurring cast members include Aya Cash as Joan Simon, Cate Corddry as Neil Simon, Susan Misner as Joan McCracken, Bianca Marroquin as Chita Rivera, Kelli Barrett as Liza Minnelli, Evan Handler as Hal Prince, Rick Holms as Fred Weaver, and Paul Reiser as Cy Feuer. But that’s not all! Additional new cast includes Ethan Slater as Joel Grey, Byron Jennings as George Abbott, and Laura Osnes as Shirley MacLaine.

The series is based on the biography Fosse by Sam Wasson, and it is set to premiere in the spring of next year.