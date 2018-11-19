Photo: General Mills

What’s that knocking on your castle door with its spooky, fruit-flavored fist? Why, it’s opportunity, provided General Mills likes your idea for, say, a Fruity Yummy Mummy limited-run thriller or Boo Berry VR docuseries. As Nerdist first pointed out, it would seems the cereal company has set up a site soliciting creatives and their pitches for GM’s cereal monster mascots, a line-up which historically includes Boo Berry, Count Chocula, Franken Berry, Fruity Yummy Mummy and the incredibly-named Fruit Brute.

“We’re calling all filmmakers, actors, agents, writers, producers, animators, tastemakers, dealmakers, movers and shakers,” reads the Work With The Monster’s site. “You have the next blockbuster plot. We have the legacy characters. Let’s make something great together.” A look at the brand’s blog suggests they are hoping to drum up nostalgic love for their creatures, so why not see if there are any cereal monster super fans sitting on what could be the next The Lego Movie? Which bring us to the question: who is going to end up winning an Oscar for their turn in the Count Chocula period drama you’re writing? As always, our money is on Redmayne. That guy can do anything!