Gloria Bell Trailer: Julianne Moore Will Dance Her Way Into Your Heart

After the one-two punch of A Fantastic Woman and Disobedience, Sebastián Lelio has returned with Gloria Bell. Julianne Moore wears thick, wide glasses and wrap dresses and is living her best life. At a dance club one night, Gloria meets John Turturro (a life goal in and of itself), and the two hit it off. Cue a bikini wax and an endearing montage of dating scenes: He reads poetry as they sit on the couch, they go out to dinner and have sex, they argue over her ex-husband, they dance. “When the world blows up,” Gloria declares. “I hope I go down dancing!” See it in theaters March 8, 2019.

