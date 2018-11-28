Good Christian Bitches Will Ride Again at The CW

Photo: Bill Matlock/ABC via Getty Images

Deadline is reporting that The CW will adapt the Kim Gatlin book Good Christian Bitches into a dramedy series written by Leila Cohan-Miccio, whose credits include Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet. For those of you keeping track, this will be the second attempt to adapt the book about a Texas church’s clergy and parishoners for television. The first was six years ago, when after ten episodes ABC cancelled their version, called GBC or Good Christian Belles. The broadcast network had changed the title because they didn’t want to make anyone mad by using the b-word. But this time around, The CW has reportedly committed to not caving to pressures to alter or censor the title, probably because a reality TV star is president so who are we all trying to impress here, anyway? I mean really.