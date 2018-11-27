Green Book, A Star Is Born Are National Board of Review’s Biggest Winners

Green Book. Photo: Patti Perret/Universal Studios

Awards season formally began at last night’s Gotham Awards, and it barrels on: The National Board of Review announced its 2018 winners Tuesday morning. Green Book, a buddy comedy about master musician Dr. Don Shirley and the bigoted white man whose heart softens as the two drive across the Jim Crow South, was the biggest winner, earning awards for Best Film and Best Actor for Viggo Mortensen. Coming up hot behind was A Star Is Born — yeehaw Jackson Maine’s deep voice! — which scored Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actor. Barry Jenkins’s tender James Baldwin adaptation, If Beale Street Could Talk, won Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The National Board of Review is one of awards season’s earliest events. Last year, The Post swept with the Best Film, Actor, and Actress awards. Greta Gerwig, Timothée Chalamet, and Laurie Metcalf also took home awards. See the full list of 2018 winners below:

Best Film

Green Book

Best Director

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Best Actor

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best Actress

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Best Supporting Actor

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Best Supporting Actress

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Original Screenplay

Paul Schrader, First Reformed

Best Adapted Screenplay

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Animated Feature

Incredibles 2

Breakthrough Performance

Thomasin McKenzie, Leave No Trace

Best Directorial Debut

Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade

Best Foreign Language Film

Cold War

Best Documentary

RBG

Best Ensemble

Crazy Rich Asians

William K. Everson Film History Award

The Other Side of the Wind and They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead

NBR Freedom of Expression Award

22 July

NBR Freedom of Expression Award

On Her Shoulders

Top 5 Foreign Language Films (in alphabetical order)

Burning

Custody

The Guilty

Happy As Lazzaro

Shoplifters

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order)

Crime + Punishment

Free Solo

Minding the Gap

Three Identical Strangers

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order)

The Death of Stalin

Lean on Pete

Leave No Trace

Mid90s

The Old Man & the Gun

The Rider

Searching

Sorry to Bother You

We the Animals

You Were Never Really Here