Green Book, A Star Is Born Are National Board of Review’s Biggest Winners

Awards season formally began at last night’s Gotham Awards, and it barrels on: The National Board of Review announced its 2018 winners Tuesday morning. Green Book, a buddy comedy about master musician Dr. Don Shirley and the bigoted white man whose heart softens as the two drive across the Jim Crow South, was the biggest winner, earning awards for Best Film and Best Actor for Viggo Mortensen. Coming up hot behind was A Star Is Born — yeehaw Jackson Maine’s deep voice! — which scored Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actor. Barry Jenkins’s tender James Baldwin adaptation, If Beale Street Could Talk, won Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay.
The National Board of Review is one of awards season’s earliest events. Last year, The Post swept with the Best Film, Actor, and Actress awards. Greta Gerwig, Timothée Chalamet, and Laurie Metcalf also took home awards. See the full list of 2018 winners below:
Best Film
Green Book
Best Director
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Best Actor
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Best Actress
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Best Supporting Actor
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Best Supporting Actress
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Best Original Screenplay
Paul Schrader, First Reformed
Best Adapted Screenplay
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Best Animated Feature
Incredibles 2
Breakthrough Performance
Thomasin McKenzie, Leave No Trace
Best Directorial Debut
Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade
Best Foreign Language Film
Cold War
Best Documentary
RBG
Best Ensemble
Crazy Rich Asians
William K. Everson Film History Award
The Other Side of the Wind and They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead
NBR Freedom of Expression Award
22 July
NBR Freedom of Expression Award
On Her Shoulders
Top 5 Foreign Language Films (in alphabetical order)
Burning
Custody
The Guilty
Happy As Lazzaro
Shoplifters
Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order)
Crime + Punishment
Free Solo
Minding the Gap
Three Identical Strangers
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order)
The Death of Stalin
Lean on Pete
Leave No Trace
Mid90s
The Old Man & the Gun
The Rider
Searching
Sorry to Bother You
We the Animals
You Were Never Really Here