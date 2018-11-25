Hamilton’s Choreographer Jellicles on Over to Cats

From the most recent Cats on Broadway. Photo: Matthew Murphy/O&M Co.

We have the cat who fucks, but now we finally have the guy who instructs the cat who fucks how to dance. Andy Blankenbuehler, who’s perhaps best known as the choreographer for the minor stage sensation Hamilton, has signed on to choreograph Tom Hooper’s upcoming Cats film adaptation. Deadline reports that the three-time Tony winner stepped in for the gig after the film’s first choice, Royal Ballet star Wayne McGregor, had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts. Blankenbuehler has already been immersed in this jellicle Cats universe, given that he choreographed the recent Broadway revival. So! We now have Blankenbuehler, Hooper, Jason Derulo, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellan, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, Idris Elba, and Judi Dench. Me-ow?