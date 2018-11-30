Happy Death Day 2U Trailer: This Girl Just Cannot Stop Dying

First of all, if you haven’t seen the first Happy Death Day but are planning to, the opening seconds of this trailer for Happy Death Day 2U conveniently recap the entire original and spoils the whole thing (in, like, specific ways). So be advised! But if you’re already caught up and are just happy to see Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) stuck in a loop of her own murders again, then welcome! You’ve come to the right place. Tree thought she had her Groundhog Day scenario beat at the end of the last movie, but thanks to some meddling physics students on campus, she’s now got a multiverse problem to contend with. (Just go with it.) When a science experiment goes haywire and sucks our heroine into an alternate timeline, Tree has to die her way through an even crazier set of challenges than she did the first time, all with a new mysterious killer afoot. Happy Death Day 2U arrives in theaters on February 14, Valentine’s Day.

