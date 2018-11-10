Westworld Sets Destroyed by California Wildfires

Photo: HBO

Maybe Dolores was onto something with these violent delights meeting violent ends. With the Woolsey fires continuing to ravage through southern California, a few sets of HBO’s Westworld in the eye of the fires have, sadly, been burned down and destroyed. Per EW, the historic Western Town at Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills, which doubled as Westworld’s Escalante for the two seasons — a.k.a. where the White Church is — was the primary set damaged by the disaster. (Interestingly, it was also the main set used by Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman in the ‘90s.) Westworld’s other prominent sets, such as Sweetwater and “the Valley beyond,” never filmed at this location, and as such are unaffected. “Westworld is not currently in production, and as the area has been evacuated,” HBO said in a statement, “we do not yet know the extent of the damage to any structures remaining there.”

Also affected by the Woolsey fires is the infamous Bachelor and Bachelorette mansion, with the flames reportedly having reached the home’s patio and guesthouse. The show, while currently in the midst of Colton Underwood’s season, was no longer filming in California when the fires began.