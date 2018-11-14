Here’s the List of This Year’s National Book Award Winners

Photo: Vulture
Book clubs everywhere, take heed. The 2018 National Book Award winners were officially announced on Wednesday night at a ceremony in New York City. And, along with the return of the Translated Literature category for the first time since 1983, there were more than a few surprising winners. Here is the full list of this year’s honorees:
Young People’s Literature
Elizabeth Acevedo, The Poet X
HarperCollins
Translated Literature
Yoko Tawada, The Emissary
Translated by Margaret Mitsutani
New Directions
Poetry
Justin Phillip Reed, Indecency
Coffee House Press
Nonfiction
Jeffrey C. Stewart, The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke
Oxford University Press
Fiction
Sigrid Nunez, The Friend
Thorndike Press