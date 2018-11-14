Here’s the List of This Year’s National Book Award Winners

books

Here Are This Year’s National Book Award Winners

Book clubs everywhere, take heed. The 2018 National Book Award winners were officially announced on Wednesday night at a ceremony in New York City. And, along with the return of the Translated Literature category for the first time since 1983, there were more than a few surprising winners. Here is the full list of this year’s honorees:

Young People’s Literature
Elizabeth Acevedo, The Poet X
HarperCollins

Translated Literature
Yoko Tawada, The Emissary
Translated by Margaret Mitsutani
New Directions

Poetry
Justin Phillip Reed, Indecency
Coffee House Press

Nonfiction
Jeffrey C. Stewart, The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke
Oxford University Press

Fiction
Sigrid Nunez, The Friend
﻿Thorndike Press

