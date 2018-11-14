Here’s the List of This Year’s National Book Award Winners

Photo: Vulture

Book clubs everywhere, take heed. The 2018 National Book Award winners were officially announced on Wednesday night at a ceremony in New York City. And, along with the return of the Translated Literature category for the first time since 1983, there were more than a few surprising winners. Here is the full list of this year’s honorees:

Young People’s Literature

Elizabeth Acevedo, The Poet X

HarperCollins

Translated Literature

Yoko Tawada, The Emissary

Translated by Margaret Mitsutani

New Directions

Poetry

Justin Phillip Reed, Indecency

Coffee House Press

Nonfiction

Jeffrey C. Stewart, The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke

Oxford University Press

Fiction

Sigrid Nunez, The Friend

﻿Thorndike Press