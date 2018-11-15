Hillary Clinton Still Haunts the GOP Like an Actual Ghost

The White House is going through another round of turnover in the wake of the midterm elections, and Seth Meyers used his ‘A Closer Look’ segment on Wednesday night to unpack an eerily emptying executive office that continues to live in fear of Hillary Clinton. She’s everywhere, after all. In Arizona, where a female Democrat just won the party’s first Senate seat there in 30 years. In Florida, where her lawyer is working on the governor’s race recount. Somehow all of this is her fault directly. But it’s possible Trump and his allies have spent so much time worrying about the lady who lost, they’ve forgotten that Robert Muller is right behind them.