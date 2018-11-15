Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Fresh off his success as the dancing, bear-menacing villain of Paddington 2, Hugh Grant is joining The Undoing. The HBO limited series will star Nicole Kidman as a woman whose life falls apart when her husband disappears. According to Variety, Grant will be playing the disappearing husband. Kidman is co-producing the project with David E. Kelley, who will also act as showrunner and writer. Susanne Bier is directing all six episodes.

The series is based on the novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz, and will be in the vein of Kidman’s other HBO show–Big Little Lies. Maybe this will be the piece of art that finally proves that things are not always as they seem in “perfect” upper-middle class families.