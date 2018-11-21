Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral Recasts Lead, Adds Andie MacDowell

Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images

Just weeks ago it was reported that Jessica Williams would take the lead in Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral, which is being produced by Mindy Kaling and set to premiere in 2019. But today Deadline is reporting that the role has been recast with Nathalie Emmanuel, known for her work on Game of Thrones, and that the name of the lead character has been changed from Jess to Maya. But before you get too in your pretty little head worrying about what this all means, Deadline is also reporting that Andie MacDowell, who starred in the 1994 romantic comedy of the same name, has been cast in the show as a new character. She’ll be playing the mother of a Texas socialite who is getting married, so, yes, there will be drawl. See? Everything’s fine. The series also added five other new cast members, including You’re the Worst’s Brandon Mychal Smith, along with Zoe Boyle, Jennie Jacques, Harish Patel, and Guz Khan.