Patty Jenkins and Chris Pine’s I Am the Night Gets New Trailer, Release Date

It is hard to tell what exactly is happening in I Am the Night, but what is clear is that it does involve Chris Pine shirtless on the telephone. Patty Jenkins is teaming up with the Wonder Woman (and somehow Wonder Woman 1984) actor for the L.A.-noir TV series I Am the Night. Formerly known as One Day She’ll Darken, the story is based on the true story of Fauna Hodel (India Eisley), a woman who was given away at birth, and whose attempts to investigate her past lead her to Dr. George Hodel (Jefferson Mays), an infamous gynecologist involved in the “Black Dahlia” murder. Pine is a former marine turned reporter/paparazzo who’s also following the story and yelling a lot in a valiant attempt to make this his own True Detective. A six-episode series, I Am the Night will premiere on TNT January 2019.

Update 11/26: TNT has released a new trailer for the noir series, doling out a few more clues to this mystery.

-Chris Pine will yell “CAN YOU DIG IT?!” at someone, and this person cannot (or will not?) dig it.

-We’re going to see a basic cable version of the Eyes Wide Shut orgy scene.

-They actually got to film inside Hodel’s real, Frank Lloyd Wright-designed house.

-The limited series will premiere January 28.