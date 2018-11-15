The season finale of Sarah Silverman’s Hulu series I Love You, America debuts later today, and in case you can’t take the wait, here’s a little taste. In the above clip, Silverman takes over Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s gig as Donald Trump’s White House press secretary and fields all kinds of questions from reporters, but unlike Sanders, Silverman brings way more insight about Trump to the job: “He never really emotionally grew past 8 years old … His mother had this odd disdain for him, and because of it, he reenacted the trauma through copying her hair.” Also: “I can’t confirm that he had a sexual relationship with Karen McDougal, but I can confirm that he has a sexual relationship with the bacon McGriddle.” Check out the full clip above, and catch the rest when the episode hits Hulu at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

