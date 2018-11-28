IFC Films Faces Sanctions Over Lars von Trier Movie

Photo: LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images

The House That Jack Built is the latest film from director Lars von Trier, and thus, it is disturbing and graphic. This wouldn’t normally be news, but you see, IFC Films decided to host screenings of an unrated directors cut of the film in 100 theaters, and well, you can’t just do that. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter the MPAA announced that they had “communicated to the distributor, IFC Films, that the screening of an unrated version of the film in such close proximity to the release of the rated version — without obtaining a waiver — is in violation of the rating system’s rules.”

As punishment, the MPAA may revoke the R rating for the official release of the film, or even stop the ratings process for other IFC films, or ban the distributor from the ratings process entirely for up to 90 days. Their punishment will be decided after a hearing, but seriously, who is taking their kid to see this movie. Don’t they know Aquaman is out?