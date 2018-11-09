Insecure’s Amanda Seales to Make Her HBO Stand-up Debut Next Year

Amanda Seales. Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Comedian Amanda Seales is set to make her HBO stand-up debut. The network announced today that Seales will tape an hour-long comedy special at the Edison Ballroom in New York this month, slated to air sometime in 2019. It will be titled I Be Knowin’. Stan Lathan — who directed Dave Chappelle’s 2017 Netflix specials Deep in the Heart of Texas, The Age of Spin, The Bird Revelation, and Equanimity — is attached to direct.

In addition to playing Tiffany on Issa Rae’s HBO comedy Insecure, Seales has also appeared on Get Your Life, Black-ish, and Animals, and her stand-up set on Late Night With Seth Meyers last year earned high praise from Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr., who called her performance “pivotal” and the topics she covered “some of [the] realest I’ve seen from a black comic in a long ass time.” Watch the set for yourself below: