The Daily Show With Trevor Noah delivered its official response to Amazon’s upcoming move to New York during last night’s episode when Noah welcomed newly hired correspondent Jaboukie Young-White to offer his take on the news. “Oh, it’s worse than bad, Trevor. It’s cliché. Amazon’s been around for 24 years, and now they’re doing what any 24-year-old does: move to New York and gentrify a neighborhood,” he says. “But you know what the worst part of this whole thing is? I just moved to Queens. That place used to have street cred, you know? Nicki Minaj, Nas, 50 Cent. But now when I tell people I live in Queens, they’re gonna be like, ‘Oh, okay. Cool. Could you return this package for me?’” Noah tells Young-White that, given that it’s a done deal, there doesn’t seem to be a point in complaining about it anymore, to which Young-White calls for a full-on protest … with the help of his quickly delivered Amazon package containing his protest sign, of course.

