last night on late night

Jaboukie Young-White Explains How Amazon Is Just Like Every Other 24-Year-Old You Know

By

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah delivered its official response to Amazon’s upcoming move to New York during last night’s episode when Noah welcomed newly hired correspondent Jaboukie Young-White to offer his take on the news. “Oh, it’s worse than bad, Trevor. It’s cliché. Amazon’s been around for 24 years, and now they’re doing what any 24-year-old does: move to New York and gentrify a neighborhood,” he says. “But you know what the worst part of this whole thing is? I just moved to Queens. That place used to have street cred, you know? Nicki Minaj, Nas, 50 Cent. But now when I tell people I live in Queens, they’re gonna be like, ‘Oh, okay. Cool. Could you return this package for me?’” Noah tells Young-White that, given that it’s a done deal, there doesn’t seem to be a point in complaining about it anymore, to which Young-White calls for a full-on protest … with the help of his quickly delivered Amazon package containing his protest sign, of course.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
Jaboukie Young-White Says Amazon Is Like Every 24-Year-Old