Jameela Jamil Will Ask Very Cringeworthy Questions on New TBS Game Show

Jameela Jamil. Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil just got another TV gig. TBS announced that Jamil has signed on to host a new comedy game show for the network titled The Misery Index, which is inspired by the card game Shit Happens. Serving as the show’s “ringleader,” Jamil will deliver “entertainingly cringeworthy questions” to two teams each episode, which will each include one contestant and two members of the Impractical Jokers gang (Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulcano). Each team will compete against each other “by attempting to rate hilarious and miserable real-life events on a scale of 1-100 based on the ‘Misery Index,’ a ranking system created by a team of therapists.”

“As someone whose life is just a series of mortifying incidents strung together, it’s going to be brilliant to take a break from my own mishaps, and feast in the disasters of others,” Jamil said on the project. “I cannot wait for the misery to commence. This show is brilliantly ridiculous.”