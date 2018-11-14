James Corden Apologizes to Migos for Ruining the Dab on Carpool Karaoke

Quavo called time of death on the dab way back in 2016, but that doesn’t mean James Corden doesn’t owe him, Offset and Takeoff a huge apology for not only ruining it, but also continuing to dab anyway, right to their faces. Migos joined Corden for a little Carpool Karaoke on Tuesday, where the late-night host offered his sincere condolences on behalf of uncool dads everywhere for driving their dance move into the ground. Then he immediately dabbed to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

Be careful what you let James Corden get ahold of, we guess. Like, for example, the $210,000 dollars Migos just carries around with them in cash? Okay, clearly they brought it as a bit, but still, that’s so much cash. The trio joined Corden for a little Whitney, as well as “Bad N Boujee,” ‘Walk It Talk It,” Cardi B’s verse on “MotorSport” and a very sweet “Sweet Caroline.”