James Whiteside’s 10 Favorite Books

Bookseller One Grand Books has asked celebrities to name the ten titles they’d take to a desert island, and they’ve shared the results with Vulture. Below is American Ballet Theater’s principal dancer James Whiteside’s list.
Bob Fosse is one of my favorite choreographers. This book is a dark and fascinating biography of the man who gave us Cabaret, Sweet Charity, and Chicago, among others.
This relentless peek into the lives of four friends affected me more than any book I’ve ever read. Its brazen honesty and relatability has me thinking about it years after I read it.
This is perhaps the most poignant fantasy novel I’ve ever read. If you’re a fan of fantasy, this is the series for you; a wizard’s tale as poetry.
This provocative work should be required reading, as it challenges everything one thinks one knows about the history and future of humanity. I was riveted, irritated, and ashamed. The author’s catty tone also makes this an amusing and eye-opening read.