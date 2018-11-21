one grand books

James Whiteside’s 10 Favorite Books

Bookseller One Grand Books has asked celebrities to name the ten titles they’d take to a desert island, and they’ve shared the results with Vulture. Below is American Ballet Theater’s principal dancer James Whiteside’s list.

<em>Fosse</em> by Sam Wasson
Bob Fosse is one of my favorite choreographers. This book is a dark and fascinating biography of the man who gave us Cabaret, Sweet Charity, and Chicago, among others.

<em>Stranger in a Strange Land</em> by Robert A. Heinlein
This novel explores the oft-confusing social mores and prejudices of humankind, all while following a Mars-born human male’s first trip to Earth. I found it incredibly relevant to the America that I’ve grown up in.

<em>Big Bang: The Origin of the Universe </em>by Simon Singh
This comprehensible and comprehensive look at the mysteries of the Big Bang theory sated my curiosity for physics.

<em>A Little Life</em> by Hanya Yanagihara
This relentless peek into the lives of four friends affected me more than any book I’ve ever read. Its brazen honesty and relatability has me thinking about it years after I read it.

<em>The Name of the Wind</em> by Patrick Rothfuss
This is perhaps the most poignant fantasy novel I’ve ever read. If you’re a fan of fantasy, this is the series for you; a wizard’s tale as poetry.

<em>Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind</em> by Yuval Noah Harari
This provocative work should be required reading, as it challenges everything one thinks one knows about the history and future of humanity. I was riveted, irritated, and ashamed. The author’s catty tone also makes this an amusing and eye-opening read.

<em>Just Kids</em> by Patti Smith
This lyrical tale of two friends in cultural heyday New York City elicits nostalgia for a time I didn’t even experience firsthand. As an artist, this story speaks to me on many levels and inspires me to be honest, shameless, and creative.

<em>Speaker for the Dead</em> by Orson Scott Card
This is the second installment of Card’s wildly popular Ender Quintet. It is by far my favorite in the series. It challenges xenophobia in a compelling, poetic, and beautiful way.

<em>A Brief History of Time</em> by Stephen Hawking
A classic in scientific writing, this work illuminates the mysteries of the universe. If you have any interest in physics, pick this up!

<em>Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland</em> by Lewis Carroll
This book introduced me to my imagination. Its flare for the absurd and nonsensical is perfect for any age. The illustrations are iconic and inspired much of my childhood drawings.

