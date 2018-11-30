Clockwise from top left: David Hockney, A Bigger Splash by Arvin Tsai. Photo: Arvin Tsai Cezanne, Still Life Skull by Irem Sencok. Photo: Irem Sencok He... more

Clockwise from top left: David Hockney, A Bigger Splash by Arvin Tsai. Photo: Arvin Tsai Cezanne, Still Life Skull by Irem Sencok. Photo: Irem Sencok Henri Matisse, The Dessert, C.C. Czerwinski. Photo: C.C. Czerwinski Pablo Picasso, Self Portrait by Brandon Jones. Photo: Brandon Jones