Jim Carrey Breaks Down His Favorite Anti-Trump Drawings

Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for New York Magazine

Jim Carrey has been an enthusiastic, colorful detractor against the Trump administration on social media for over a year now, so much so that he admitted his management wasn’t thrilled when he decided to dedicate his Twitter to anti-establishment drawings in favor of, say, silly jokes. Since then, rarely a week goes by without a fresh artwork of our president as Godzilla or Lindsey Graham looking like a demented mongoose. But as Carrey reminded us during his panel at this year’s Vulture Festival, his 280 character-limit rarely affords him the opportunity to fully expound on the inspiration or backstory behind his work. Lucky for us, Carrey chose four of his favorite Trump drawings to discuss in detail — and let us tell you, they are suggestive!

Christianity, Trump style: “Jesus was a loser. A failed carpenter. He's a savior because he was crucified. I like people that weren't crucified.” https://t.co/NrLGWEXcRi pic.twitter.com/tiSCoPdTpX — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 25, 2018

“This is something that I woke up and saw. I was very struck by Trump saying he’s very Christian and saying he’s very religious — and I was sickened by that. I thought of every insulting, challenging, selfishly indulgent word he said, and it’s like putting a nail into Jesus on the cross. He was supposed to be teaching us, whether you think he’s a deity or a teacher. Christianity has never been about morality, it’s been about holding onto power.”

Guess who cut the funding for fire management in California then blamed the fires on mismanagement? How do YOU spell infantile?! pic.twitter.com/B0duHp8T1x — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 11, 2018

“We’ve got the trademarked T on the high-chair. T for Trump, T for tit, T for tyrant. He thinks the way to do business is to kick you in the face, and when you start to heal, you give him another chance and he welcomes it, just like a baby does. I’m sickened by people on the news who are like, If he could just be presidential. He’s the guy you fear. You don’t want him coming to your house in the middle of the night, doing things to your woman. He’s a bad guy. This guy has bankrupted every business he’s been involved with. What makes anybody in this country think he’s not going to do the same for us, financially and morally? That’s what he does. And that’s why I see him as a child.”

Some people aren’t pretending to be monsters. Happy Halloween. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/UOH0V4zQfV — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 31, 2018

“I created this one for Halloween. Trump is a cyclops, he has those cyclopsian dimensions within him. What can I have, what can I get, how can I fuck these people? That’s a very narrow field of vision to live in. There’s no perception around him. If there are enough snowflakes, they’re going to create a blizzard, and that’s what we’re going to do. We’ve gotta get rid of these cyclops guys, these cyclops guys are criminals.”

Has your Presidency jumped the shark? Better call SPACE FORCE! To stupidity and beyond!!! https://t.co/NrLGWEFBsI pic.twitter.com/BZqxmJKjv9 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 10, 2018

“More than anything, I was struck by the insincerity of Mike Pence. His face is the most insincere thing ever. It’s so distracting to me, I can’t believe it. Not since Saturday morning cartoons have we seen a face like that. Maybe The Jetsons? Wouldn’t it be nice if both of them were just banished in space?”