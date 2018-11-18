Jim Carrey Was Warned Against Getting Political With His Twitter Art

Jim Carrey. Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for New York Magazine

If you’ve taken a gander at Jim Carrey’s Twitter account over the past year, then you know it includes just about everyone in the Trump administration being brutally mocked via Carrey’s drawings. (The newest addition, which he posted during his panel at Vulture Festival? An unflattering depiction of Mitch McConnell on a turtle’s body.) Aside from skewering politicians on canvas, Carrey also just debuted his first solo show at the esteemed Maccarone Gallery in Los Angeles. However, as Carrey noted at Vulture Festival on Sunday, his management was initially skeptical that making his drawings public would be a good idea for his career — advice Carrey immediately scoffed at.

“It was interesting, because when I first starting playing on Twitter like everyone else, I got in trouble because I was honest,” he told moderator Jerry Saltz. “A terrible thing to be on Twitter! It was a little scary, and I became an activist when it comes to this political stuff. There was a lot of pressure on me from my management going like, Don’t mess this up, you got it going good and people love you, when you talk about politics and other issues, you’re going to lose half of your audience. And I said, ‘Lose them.’ You just have to go your own way and say your peace and truth, and that’s what I’m doing.” Carrey did add, though, that he gives himself a layer of protection against the temptation of impulse-tweeting: “The first thing I did was give my Twitter to one of my assistants. I didn’t want to make that rash tweet choice at 3 a.m. like the president.”

Carrey has zero intention of deviating from political art, mostly because it’s given him a new outlet for creative and professional fulfillment. (He loves his pastels!) In fact, we should probably be prepared for him to increase his output — the 2020 elections will be here soon, after all. “It has turned into a very beautiful thing,” he concluded, “and I feel very gratified.”