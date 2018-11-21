The First Thanksgiving Gets Trumpified

The story of the first Thanksgiving is already steeped in myth, so why not jazz it up a little for the 2018 crowds? After all, there’s no point in staging a production of anything that doesn’t have a take on the current climate, even if the stars are kids. So on Tuesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! we got a look at a whole new version of this classic tale: the Trump version. The First Trumpsgiving, a sketch starring children who are eerily good at impersonating the commander in chief and his wife, takes us back to the first meal between the Native Americans and the pilgrims, who are far too busy building walls out of bread on their yachts to help prepare any other part of the feast. Typical.