John Grisham. Photo: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

The true-crime cup continues to runneth over. Netflix announced today that the documentary mini-series The Innocent Man, based on the best-selling nonfiction book of the same name by John Grisham, will hit the streaming service on December 14. Over the course of six episodes, the show will delve into a pair of murders that “shook the small town” of Ada, Oklahoma, back in the 1980s. And as is the case with any unsuspecting community that has just been rocked by scary tragedy, a “controversial chain of events” followed the crime, making the case a great fit for true-crime TV. The Innocent Man will feature an appearance by Grisham, and is directed by Clay Tweel. It will include interviews with friends and family members of the victims and archival film and video that will likely make you quite sad. Happy holidays!