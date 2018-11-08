Joni Mitchell Spotted Out in Fabulous Hat

Joni! Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Music Cente

How is Joni Mitchell doing, you ask? According to this lewk, pretty rad, actually. The living legend’s health has long been a subject of concern and speculation ever since she suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015 and largely retreated from the public eye, leaving widespread confusion about her quality of life: She was said to have briefly lost her speech and could not walk, but now appears to have recovered from that health scare. On Wednesday, Mitchell celebrated her 75th birthday with a tribute concert at the Los Angeles Music Center featuring performances from Chaka Khan, Kris Kristofferson, Rufus Wainwright, Emmylou Harris, and more.

Shockingly, Mitchell herself attended, and though she didn’t speak or perform, she really didn’t have to — her fashion made enough of a statement. Mitchell took the stage with her peers at the end for their closing performance of “Big Yellow Taxi” in a killer billowing red sweater and matching lip, platinum braid swept to the side, and a goddamn bolero, just serving for the masses. Lest you forget that the queen most recently was the face of Hedi Slimane’s spring campaign for Saint Laurent Paris — but, more importantly, also the face of New York, thank you very much — just before her health went south, here’s your crucial reminder:

Photo: Rodin_Eckenroth/Getty Images