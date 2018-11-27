Jordan Peele is Producing A ‘Spiritual Sequel’ To Candyman

Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Back in September, Bloody Disgusting first reported that Jordan Peele was in talks to produce a new Candyman film, and now MGM and Universal have confirmed that news. The studios announced that Nia DaCosta, director of the indie Western Little Woods starring Tessa Thompson and Lily James, will helm the “spiritual sequel” to Bernard Rose’s horror classic from 1992. The original was based on the book The Forbidden by Clive Barker, and the titular Candyman was the son of slave who was murdered by his lover’s father, which resulted in him becoming a supernatural killer. The new movie will return to the same Chicago neighborhood setting of the first film, which has since been gentrified. DaCosta will direct a script from Peele and Win Rosenfeld, and Universal will release the new Candyman on June 12, 2020.