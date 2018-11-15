Kumail Nanjiani Is the Latest to Enter The Twilight Zone

Kumail Nanjiani. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

The wheels of production are turning for Jordan Peele’s revival of The Twilight Zone, which will start airing on CBS All Access sometime next year. Given the anthology format, Peele has some staffing up to do. So stay tuned here for Twilight casting updates as they come in.

— Sanaa Lathan will appear in a new take on the classic Twilight episode “Rewind.”

— Adam Scott will star in another classic episode reimagining with “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet.”

— Previous announcements have included light story details, but all we know of Kumail Nanjiani’s role is that it will be in an installment written by Key & Peele scribe Alex Rubens.