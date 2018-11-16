Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

In an interview with the New York Times to promote Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Jude Law was asked about that Woody Allen movie he made that got shelved by Amazon. “It’s a terrible shame,” said Law. “I’d love to see it. People worked really hard and put a lot in, obviously himself included.” After the accusations of sexual misconduct against Allen by his daughter, Dylan Farrow, resurfaced, the studio decided to hold A Rainy Day in New York indefinitely, and many actors who worked with the director said they wouldn’t do so again. Timothée Chalamet even said he would donate his salary from the movie to charity.

Law did not echo the sentiments of Chalamet or others like Rebecca Hall, and he tells the Times it’s because he wants to stay out of the fray. “I didn’t really want to get involved, to be honest,” said the actor. “I just don’t feel like it was my place to comment, and it’s too delicate a situation. I feel like enough has been said about it. It’s a private affair. [As for working with Allen again], I don’t know. I’d have to consider carefully.”