Atlantis Is Alive With the Sound of Julie Andrews Joining Aquaman

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

A great dame being cast in a superhero franchise, which will directly compete in the box office with a sequel of the film she originally starred in? These are a few of this Vulture writer’s (petty) favorite things! EW is reporting that Julie Andrews has been low-key cast in Aquaman in an important voice role — as none other than the mythic Karathen, an “undersea creature that holds the key to Arthur Curry’s quest to unite the Atlantean and surface worlds.” While her face won’t be seen in the fishy Jason Momoa-fronted blockbuster, we’re still promised her presence will have a big effect in the greater scheme of the Aquaman narrative. “We wanted the Karathen to have the voice of a classic British actress, albeit somewhat digitally altered,” the film’s producer, Peter Safran, explained. “Who knew that Aquaman would have the real Mary Poppins this Christmas?” This is something good, truly!