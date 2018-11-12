Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images

Looks like you won’t have to get up at 4am and hip-check someone’s grandma through a plate glass storefront window to snag the new Kanye album this Black Friday. He won’t be releasing it on November 23 after all. Also, you can just get it online probably. After failing to release the rumored album on the eve of his September 29 Saturday Night Live performance, Kanye and wife Kim Kardashian subsequently promised that Yandhi will absolutely, positively, definitely be done by the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Nov 23 Black Friday YANDHI TRUST ME it is worth the wait 😱😘💦💰👑🔥🎥💋👅👏🏼💕😍🔌🤩 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 1, 2018

However, performing with Kid Cudi as Kids See Ghosts in a rotating glass cube suspended in the air Sunday night apparently has Yeezy reconsidering his creative plans, as would we all. “It felt so good being on the stage last night with my brother Cudi,” West tweeted Monday evening. “After performing again, I realize the new album I’ve been working on isn’t ready yet. I’ll announce the release date once it’s done.” Said the rapper, “Thank you for understanding.”

It felt so good being on the stage last night with my brother Cudi. After performing again, I realize the new album I’ve been working on isn’t ready yet. I’ll announce the release date once it’s done. Thank you for understanding. — ye (@kanyewest) November 13, 2018