Kanye West and Mark Zuckerberg Are Doing Karaoke Together

Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Welp, here’s a thing that definitely happened, possibly today. So, as a person obliged to tell you about things that definitely happened today, it is my duty to inform you that Kanye West and Mark Zuckerberg have been doing karaoke together. According to West’s Twitter post, the two sang a rendition of the Backstreet Boys hit ‘I Want It That Way’. It’s impossible to guess how or why these events came to pass, and even harder to surmise what fresh hell this new pairing may bring. One possibility, however, is Zuckerberg looking to blow off steam after a year of very bad press with someone who can probably relate. Of course, his new pal posting this photo to Twitter probably didn’t put him in a much better mood.