Give Thanks, As Keanu Reeves’s Handsome Voice Joins Toy Story 4

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

To infinity and take the red pill. In his first-ever blockbuster voice role, Keanu Reeves has joined the cast of Toy Story 4 as an unknown supporting character — which for the purposes of this post, we’re imaging as a brooding, sardonic Tamagotchi with a whole bunch of complaints to spew. Per Deadline, Tim Allen (a.k.a. Buzz Lightyear himself) broke the news on The Tonight Show this week, teasing that Reeves’ “great part” differs in style from the rest of the toys. “A little inside story. Even [Reeves] said — gentle, wonderful guy that he is — This sounds too much like Buzz Lightyear. And his character does have an edge to that,” Allen explained. “And the guy said, So we calmed him down a little bit, and they reminded me his toy is only that big.” But nothing for Winona?