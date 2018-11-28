Kristen Stewart to Make the Yuletide Gay With Queer Holiday Rom-Com

Kristen Stewart. Photo: GP Images/Getty Images for TIFF

“Say it. Out loud.” A Kristen Stewart–studio–movie renaissance is upon us! In addition to becoming one of Charlie’s Angels, KStew is also in talks to star in an LGBTQ holiday romantic comedy titled Happiest Season. The film will feature “a young woman whose plan to propose to her girlfriend while at her family’s annual holiday party is upended when she discovers her partner hasn’t yet come out to her conservative parents,” per Variety. Clea DuVall wrote the movie with Mary Holland. DuVall, who made her directorial debut with The Intervention, will direct.

We are excited to welcome Happiest Season to the annals of holiday romantic comedies, an esteemed genre that includes The Family Stone, The Preacher’s Wife, and Four Christmases. An oh-no-I-got-too-drunk-at-the-local-bar scene is obligatory.