Kylie and Travis. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

There’s PDA and then there’s Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner, whose whirlwind baby-makes-three love story, you’ll recall, began at Coachella. Turns out, their preference for date nights at concerts is still going strong. At night two of Scott’s sold-out Madison Square Garden shows on his Astroworld tour, Kylie made a surprise appearance joining him not onstage, because that would be boring, but atop the roller coaster built into his amusement-park-themed show. “I’m scared!” Vulture caught her mouthing to the crowd while getting strapped into that contraption. Nevertheless, she and Travis rode the ride across the arena during “Can’t Say” and “Antidote” with Kylie understandably not moving a muscle (would you trust that thing?) while her man stopped for a smooch between rocking the boat. (Seriously, stop that!) The previous night, Kylie and their daughter Stormi raged to the show from safely (and closer to the ground) backstage. Ya crazy kids.