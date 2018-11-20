Melania Trump is in the news again due to her recent call for deputy national security adviser Mira Ricardel to be fired, and when Melania Trump is in the news again, you know what that means: another appearance by Laura Benanti as Melania on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. During last night’s show, Colbert welcomed back Melania to explain why, exactly, she called for Ricardel’s firing: “She was lying, she was petty, she was vindictive, and we’ve pretty much got that covered, so …” Later in the clip, Melania acknowledges that the move has created quite the stir within the White House, which is why she comes prepared with a brand-new statement: “I’ve gone too far this time. That’s why I have issued a new statement: ‘It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that Melania Trump no longer deserves to stay in the White House.’ Fire me next, Donald! Please, let me out!”