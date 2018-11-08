Leah Remini hoped her docuseries, Scientology and the Aftermath, would prompt law enforcement to intervene and start investigating the church, but since that hasn’t happened yet, the actress and former Scientologist is going to follow the financial receipts in hopes of rooting out wrongdoing. The show’s third season, which begins airing on A&E on November 27, will be preceded by two specials: The first, The Jehovah’s Witnesses, will focus on former church members to examine how organized religion can exploit its followers, and airs November 13; the second, arriving on November 18, is Emotional Aftermath, which will focus on Remini’s family and the challenges they faced while leaving Scientology and deconditioning themselves from the church’s teachings.

Recently, Remini reconciled with Jada Pinkett Smith on Smith’s own show, Red Table Talks, after years of not speaking because of a Scientology-related disagreement. It ended with a hug, and the two women agreeing that “it’s never too late to heal.”