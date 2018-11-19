This whole time, we’ve been dumping millions into developing automated self-driving cars, when we really just needed a RuPaul’s Drag Race GPS voice to solve society’s most pressing issue: not having a RuPaul’s Drag Race GPS voice. In Saturday’s “GP Yass” sketch, former Drag Race contestants Peppermint and Jiggly Caliente stopped by to show you the way, though honestly you should know by now not to speed recklessly and accidentally flatten anyone’s squirrel friends. Both ladies took to Instagram afterward to thank Saturday Night Live for the cameo, but really, the show couldn’t have sissied that school zone without them.