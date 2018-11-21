LFO Singer Devin Lima Dead at 41

Devin Lima. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Devin Lima, one-third of the pop trio known as LFO, died this morning at 41. The singer was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal cancer in October of last year after a tumor was discovered in his abdomen, and had to cancel a planned tour with his bandmate Brad Fischetti in order to pursue treatment. Lima’s mother confirmed the news in a statement to Us Weekly. “My son has passed away,” Filomena Lima told the publication. “His fiancée was living with him and let us know that he passed at 2:45 in the morning. He was struggling for 13 months since his cancer diagnosis. The family is not good.”

LFO rose to fame in 1999 with their hit song “Summer Girls,” and in July of 2017 released “Perfect 10,” their first new music in 15 years. The group had already endured tragedy, losing member Rich Cronin to leukemia in 2010. Fischetti had been posting updates about Lima’s treatments over the past year, and earlier this month he posted a thank-you to fans for their continued support over the years. The official Twitter account for fellow boy band 98 Degrees posted about Lima this afternoon.