Like ALF Himself, the ALF Reboot Is Probably Dead

The original ALF television series ended in 1990 with wise-cracking, cat-eating alien Gordon Shumway being captured by the U.S. Air Force’s Alien Task Force and taken to god knows where for the military to do god knows what. If you were hoping to find out how ALF fared in the intervening decades, we have some bad news: much like the alien life form almost certainly would be by this point, the rumored ALF reboot is probably deceased.

According to TVLine’s Michael Ausiello, the quashed ALF reboot is reportedly “not moving forward at this time after failing to attract a suitor.” If you’re depressed by the news and need to cling to the hope that ALF himself is still alive and well, go ahead and watch the 1996 made-for-TV movie Project ALF, in which ALF is somehow not dissected by the government, but honestly, you’re living in a fool’s paradise.