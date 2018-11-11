Move over, Matt McGorry, there’s a whole mess of new woke baes in town! The Booty Kings (Chris Redd and Kenan Thompson), Uncle Butt (Pete Davidson), Future, and Lil Wayne are here to sip champ, do drugs, and model good accountability praxis. The new track, “Permission” is all about getting a ho’s consent before oggling her rear. Also not calling her a ho. We’re all stumbling through this dumb world, and the best you can do is humbly listen and learn from your mistakes. Also don’t pull out all your teeth and replace them with grills. Shit’s nasty.

Related