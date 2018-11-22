Nants ingonyama bagithi Baba! Like a baboon mystic holding up a lion cub in front of all the animals of the African savanna, Disney marked the Thanksgiving holiday by premiering the first teaser for Jon Favreau’s upcoming Lion King remake, appropriate timing for a week in which Millennials across the country are sleeping in their childhood bedrooms.

This doesn’t appear to be a Maleficent-style re-imagining; the trailer gives us all the circle-y, life-y goodness we remember from the original, only this time, the animals are created with the same kind of photorealistic CGI as in Favreau’s Jungle Book. Donald Glover will voice Simba, while Beyoncé herself will play Nala, which means that, if nothing else, next summer will bring us the Bey-Childish Gambino duet of our dreams. We’re far from the Sahel now!

The Lion King opens July 19, 2019.