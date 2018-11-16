Love & Hip-Hop New York: Everybody’s Mad in This Season 9 Trailer

You might have to deal with awkward family spats over Thanksgiving dinner, but good news: After the holiday weekend, VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop: New York is returning to the airwaves with all the reality-TV drama you actually want. A lot has changed in the four years since LHH fan favorites Joe Budden and Cyn Santana left the show: Joe started his podcast (“I’m retired from rapping and putting all of my focus into my podcast,” he says), Cyn has a clothing line, and now they have their little boy, Lexington, too. But that doesn’t mean their troubles are over. Meanwhile, Juelz Santana and Kimbella Vanderhee have to prepare their kids for his possible incarceration after a weapons charge. Of course, Kimbella and Yandy Smith-Harris still aren’t able to keep it civil with one another. And Jonathan Fernandez is screaming about … something. Whether it’s trouble with the law or trouble with each other, everybody’s mad in this trailer for season nine of the long-running reality series.

Love & Hip-Hop: New York returns on November 26 on VH1.