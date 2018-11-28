Margaret Atwood Releasing The Handmaid’s Tale Sequel

Margaret Atwood. Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

To Gilead and back we go again. Margaret Atwood confirmed today that she’ll be releasing a sequel to her seminal novel The Handmaid’s Tale, titled The Testaments, in September of next year. While general plot points are being kept under lock, robe, and key for Offred and her not-so-merry dystopian gang, Atwood did offer a short tease of what to expect — with a special eye on their republic. “Everything you’ve ever asked me about Gilead and its inner workings will be the inspiration for this book,” she wrote in a social-media video. “Well, almost everything! The other inspiration is the world we’ve been living in.” Hulu and our collective nation are rejoicing. Republicans? Not so much.