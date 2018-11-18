Mark Hamill Confirms He Wanted George Lucas to Make Boba Fett Luke’s Mom

Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd.

There is a disturbance in the fan fiction Force. When asked about the rumor by podcast Tatooine Sons: A Star Wars Podcast, Mark Hamill confirms that, yes, prior to knowing Leia was his character’s sister, he had pitched George Lucas on the idea that Luke Skywalker’s mom…was Boba Fett. Hell yeah. “I once suggested it to George as the only way we could top Vader being my father,” the Last Jedi actor explained on Twitter. “I envisioned her as a double-agent working clandestinely for the Rebels. SPOILER ALERT: He didn’t like my idea.”

After Boba’s introduction in The Empire Strikes Back, his return as mom would have been a huge Return of the Jedi twist. “[T]here was the time I pitched Boba Fett as Luke’s mother,” Hamill further explained. “I have always been more than willing to generously share my many, many terrible ideas in the off-chance we might stumble across one that could actually be useful. At the time, I didn’t even know Leia was my sister.” Obviously Lucas had Luke’s family tree extensively mapped out already, but we’ll always wonder what might have been if Boba Fett had turned out to be an ass-kicking mother of twins. There’s no way she would have died of a broken heart.

I once suggested it to George as the only way we could top Vader being my father. I envisioned her as a double-agent working clandestinely for the Rebels. SPOILER ALERT: He didn't like my idea. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 16, 2018

Then there was the time I pitched Boba Fett as Luke's mother. I have always been more than willing to generously share my many, many terrible ideas in the off-chance we might stumble across one that could actually be useful. At the time, I didn't even know Leia was my sister. https://t.co/nurhFZZS01 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 16, 2018