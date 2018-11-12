Marti Noxon Signs the Latest Big Deal With Netflix

Marti Noxon. Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for PEN America

Marti Noxon, of Sharp Objects, Buffy, the first season of Unreal, and the late Dietland, is taking her talents to Netflix. Noxon has signed a multiyear overall deal with the streaming service, which covers both new series and gives it a first-look deal on her features (Noxon also wrote and directed To the Bone, which appeared on Netflix). According to The Hollywood Reporter, under the deal, Noxon will earn eight figures per year, a significant sum, though not as massive as what Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes are getting from the streaming service. “Who can resist the allure of Netflix?” Noxon said in a statement. “Not only do they continually produce ground-breaking and visually stunning content, they’ve developed a platform that’s so influential its become a verb. I Netflix at home, happily, and now I’m even more excited to Netflix for a living.” Take that, anyone who hated Buffy season six.